Suicide plan with radioactive substance leads to time-served sentence for conviction

In August 2018, Jeremy Ryan finished fifth in a six-way primary Republican primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan.
But the veteran Madison protester known to many as "Segway Jeremy" said he received a "viable" number of votes -- 6,221 -- close to the numbers nabbed by the third- and fourth-place finishers, putting him "neck and neck" with candidates who had spent far more money on their campaigns than Ryan did.
Running as a progressive Republican, Ryan said Wednesday in U.S. District Court, was the only way to break the current political stalemate, and something he believes other progressives should do. But when nothing came of his effort, Ryan said, he became depressed.
"No one was listening," he said.
He made another plan: Kill himself, but do it using a radioactive substance called polonium-210 so that his death would look natural. The substance would harm nobody but himself, he said, and by appearing to be a natural death, "I thought my message would go farther."
"I know that it wasn't right to have radioactive materials," he said, "but from my research, it looked like it was legal."
And that was why he was in federal court Wednesday. Last month, after 15 months in jail awaiting a trial, Ryan pleaded guilty to trying to buy the polonium-210 in a corner of the internet referred to as the dark web. In reality, he was dealing with an FBI agent.
Following the terms of a plea agreement, U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Wednesday gave Ryan a time-served sentence but ordered him to spend the next two years on supervised release, the first six months of which would be served in a halfway house.
Ryan's lawyers, federal defenders Joseph Bugni and Peter Moyers, asked that the period of supervised release be six months, while federal prosecutors recommended a three-year period. Peterson said he chose a middle ground.
If Ryan does well, Peterson said, he can ask for his supervision to end after one year. He can also ask to have his supervision transferred somewhere else, most likely to Oregon or Michigan, where his parents each live. The transfer would be up to other judges in those states, though.
Ryan was arrested in October 2018 when he picked up a package purportedly containing polonium-210, mailed to him by the undercover FBI agent. Now having spent 16 months in jail, a pre-trial term that Peterson said was the longest he has seen, Ryan said he has gotten help for his mental health crisis in probably the worst place for someone who is mentally ill.
"I didn't realize I had issues with depression and anxiety until then," he said. "It was the worst way to learn."
Prosecutors, who included Rebecca Magnone of the U.S. Department of Justice's counterterrorism section, still insisted Wednesday that Ryan had said he might use the polonium to kill someone besides himself. Magnone read from a chat transcript in which Ryan wrote he might use it against another person "in the future."
Ryan disputed that and maintained it was only for himself. He said by initially claiming to the public he had homicidal intentions, federal prosecutors had "destroyed my character in front of everybody. They went so far to make me look homicidal...over what was a suicidal plot."
Asked by Peterson again about the comments, Ryan responded they were "evidence no reasonable person would believe."
Although Ryan said his time in Wisconsin is likely near an end, saying it's "not a healthy place for me," he mentioned he may again run for Congress someday. He said he's also planning to write a book about his experience, and Peterson promised Ryan he'd read it.