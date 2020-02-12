Suicide plan with radioactive substance leads to time-served sentence for conviction

In August 2018, Jeremy Ryan finished fifth in a six-way primary Republican primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan.

But the veteran Madison protester known to many as "Segway Jeremy" said he received a "viable" number of votes -- 6,221 -- close to the numbers nabbed by the third- and fourth-place finishers, putting him "neck and neck" with candidates who had spent far more money on their campaigns than Ryan did.

Running as a progressive Republican, Ryan said Wednesday in U.S. District Court, was the only way to break the current political stalemate, and something he believes other progressives should do. But when nothing came of his effort, Ryan said, he became depressed.

"No one was listening," he said.

He made another plan: Kill himself, but do it using a radioactive substance called polonium-210 so that his death would look natural. The substance would harm nobody but himself, he said, and by appearing to be a natural death, "I thought my message would go farther."

"I know that it wasn't right to have radioactive materials," he said, "but from my research, it looked like it was legal."