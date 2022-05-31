Suicidal person with gun arrested in Sun Prairie, authorities say

An armed suicidal person led Sun Prairie police to briefly ask the public to avoid a residential area Tuesday afternoon before they took the person into custody, authorities said.

Police responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Harmony Street just north of the North-East Greenspace after receiving a report of the armed person at 1 p.m., Sgt. Brandon Lingle said in a statement. No charges have been issued against the person, Lingle said.

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area but cleared it after about 30 minutes.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

