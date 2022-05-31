 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Suicidal person with gun arrested in Sun Prairie, authorities say

Sun Prairie police squad (copy) (copy) (copy)

An armed suicidal person led Sun Prairie police to briefly ask the public to avoid a residential area Tuesday afternoon before they took the person into custody, authorities said. 

Police responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Harmony Street just north of the North-East Greenspace after receiving a report of the armed person at 1 p.m., Sgt. Brandon Lingle said in a statement. No charges have been issued against the person, Lingle said.

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area but cleared it after about 30 minutes.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics