A suicidal man who walked into a home while armed with a knife was chased out by the homeowner, but he was arrested a couple of hours later after he tried to get into another house.
The incident started at about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucson Trail on the city's Southwest Side, Madison police said.
The 23-year-old Madison man walked into the unlocked house, occupied by the homeowner and his dogs.
"The homeowner and the dogs chased him out at about 10 p.m.," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Police were called but the man wasn't found.
Less than an hour later, a woman living on Pilgrim Road called police after she was notified by a surveillance service that someone was trying to get into her home. She was out of town at the time.
"A man was on her porch, trying to open the front door," DeSpain said. "She used the Ring voice app to tell the man to leave."
The man left, while officers came to the area again, this time setting up a perimeter in the neighborhood.
"They spotted and chased the suspect before safely taking him into custody in the 6100 block of Riva Road, shortly after midnight," DeSpain said.
Police had prior contact with the suspect because he exhibited strange behavior, including wanting to hurt himself, so he was taken to the hospital, with police having probable cause to arrest him for disorderly conduct while armed, burglary and resisting.
