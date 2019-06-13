A Madison man having mental health issues was talked off the ledge of a Downtown parking ramp's sixth floor Wednesday afternoon, with the man taken into protective custody.
The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the State Street Capitol Parking Ramp, 214 N. Carroll St., Madison police said.
Police officers, including the Central District mental health officer, went to the parking ramp to help the man.
"The man had been on a ledge with his feet hanging off the ramp," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He suffers from both alcohol and mental health issues."
The man was taken into protective custody after about a half-hour of police talking with him.
"He was taken into custody to connect him with resources that might help him find a path forward," DeSpain said.