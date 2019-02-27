Try 1 month for 99¢
Prairie Park senior apartments

A suicidal man broke into the Prairie Park senior apartments, 6530 Schroeder Road, Tuesday night and held police at bay for about four hours.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A suicidal man who called police Tuesday night ended up breaking into a senior living apartment building, choked an employee then cut himself before giving up to the SWAT team four hours later.

The unidentified 45-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital after being taken into custody, Madison police said.

The incident started around 11:10 p.m. when the man, who was near the intersection of Schroeder Road and Struck Street,  called 911, saying people were out to get him.

When officers arrived on scene, he ran to the Prairie Park Senior Apartments, 6530 Schroeder Road, broke a window to get inside the building, then went into an apartment.

"A 38-year-old female employee was sleeping in that apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He choked her to some degree, but she was able to fight him off and she went into the bathroom and barricaded herself in."

The woman called 911 as police went into the apartment building to evacuate the residents living closest to the apartment where the man was inside.

"He armed himself with a kitchen knife," DeSpain said. "Police talked to him for several hours, before he cut himself."

He was taken into custody at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, going to a hospital for treatment of the self-inflicted cut as well as other cuts possibly sustained when he broke the window.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

