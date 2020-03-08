Substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl at Verona school

A substitute teacher at a Verona middle school has been arrested after he allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

Dustin Schallert, 30, of Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail he was arrested Saturday on a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, Verona police Lt. David Dresser said.

A parent of the 13-year-old told police on Friday the girl had been inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher in a classroom at Badger Ridge Middle School earlier in the day, Dresser said.

Several other students had also reported concerns about Schallert to school staff, Dresser said, including inappropriate touching and braiding girls' hair even after being told to stop.

Verona police ask anyone with additional information to call 608-845-7623.

