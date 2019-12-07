A worker at Sub-Zero in Fitchburg died Friday after becoming trapped in a piece of manufacturing equipment, police said.
Officers, along with Fitchburg Fire Rescue and Fitchrona EMS, were called to the company at 6061 Basswood Drive shortly before 8:15 p.m. for a report of someone who was not breathing and had no pulse, Fitchburg police Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said.
The trapped employee was freed by the Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene, McCarthy said.
Authorities had not released the employee's name.
The incident appears to be accidental, McCarthy said, and is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Fitchburg police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with representatives from Sub-Zero.
Sub-Zero designs and builds refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing appliances.