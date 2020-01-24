Sub-Zero employee shot at when tailing suspicious trio fleeing company lot, Fitchburg police say

A Sub-Zero employee was shot at when tailing a suspicious trio fleeing the company parking lot Thursday night, Fitchburg police reported.

A spent shell casing was located at the scene, but the employee was not injured and no property damage was found, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.

Police were called to Sub-Zero, 6061 Basswood Drive, about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of theft from auto and then a report of the shot fired, Johnston said.

Employees told officers that they observed three white or Hispanic males going through the parking lot looking into cars. The trio set off a car alarm and then ran back to their vehicle, which was described as an older, dark Chevy Lumina or Toyota Camry, Johnston said.

An employee followed the suspect vehicle for a short distance in his own vehicle before he was shot at, Johnston said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.