A sandwich shop on Madison's West Side was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, with nobody hurt in the robbery.
It happened at 9:15 p.m. at Subway, 7011 Watts Road, Madison police said.
"Two male black suspects in dark clothing entered the Subway with a handgun and demanded cash," said Lt. Reginald Patterson. "Suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency."
Both suspects were wearing ski masks at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.