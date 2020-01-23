Student with knife arrested after trying to get into Memorial High School, Madison police say

A Memorial High School student allegedly armed with a knife tried to get into the school Thursday before being arrested — two days after another Madison student allegedly brought a loaded handgun into West High School.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a snowplow driver called police Thursday morning after seeing a teenager walking near the high school at 201 S. Gammon Road with a "long fix-bladed kitchen knife."

When the male student suspected he was being watched by the driver, DeSpain said the driver reported the teen tried to hide the knife in his sleeve.

"The caller informed that the armed teen was attempting to get into the school," DeSpain said.

The police officer stationed inside Memorial was told about the situation, DeSpain said, and the officer and school staff intercepted and disarmed the 15-year-old student.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Our School Resource Officer made contact with the student at the door and with the support of one of our Security Assistants and Dean of Students took the student into custody," Memorial principal Matt Hendrickson said in an email to parents.

DeSpain said the student was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of having a dangerous weapon on school grounds.