A student at Vel Phillips Memorial High School was struck with a bat during a fight inside a school bathroom Wednesday morning, Madison School District spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal.

According to LeMonds, the student who was struck "did not have any visible injury," initially refused treatment from the school nurse and continued to refuse medical treatment Wednesday afternoon.

Madison police were called to the high school at 9:58 a.m. for a reported battery, spokesperson Stephanie Freyer said.

The incident was first reported to teachers and was "very brief," LeMonds said.

The school is investigating the incident along with the Madison Police Department.

"We will be determining consequences following the district's Behavior Education Plan," LeMonds said.

There have been a couple of other high-profile incidents involving Madison students this year, including one in which a 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted homicide in the near-fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Warner Park. The Jan. 17 incident involved two groups who had squared off earlier that day at Sherman Middle School.

In February, a gun was displayed during a fight involving at least 12 students at La Follette High School. A basketball game against East High School, other athletic practices and ACT prep were cancelled that day in response to the incident.

In an email to Memorial parents Wednesday, Principal Matt Hendrickson said the students involved in the incident were immediately identified and were provided support.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999