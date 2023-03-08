A student at Vel Phillips Memorial High School was struck with a bat during a fight inside a school bathroom Wednesday morning, Madison School District spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Madison Police were called to the high school at 9:58 a.m. to what came in as a battery call, spokesperson Stephanie Freyer said.

The incident was first reported to teachers and "very brief," LeMonds said.

The school is still actively investigating the incident with the Madison police department.

According to LeMonds, the student who was struck "did not have any visible injury," initially refused treatment from the school nurse and continued to refuse further medical treatment Wednesday afternoon.

"We will be determining consequences following the district's Behavior Education Plan," he said.

There have been a couple of other high-profile acts incidents involving police and Madison students this year, most notably the current case in which a 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted homicide of a 14-year-old boy at Warner Park. The Jan. 17 incident involved two groups who had squared off earlier that day at Sherman Middle School.

In February, during a separate incident at La Follette High School, a gun was displayed during a fight involving at least 12 students. A basketball against East High School, other athletic practices and ACT prep were all cancelled that day in response.

In an email to Memorial parents Wednesday, Principal Matt Hendrickson said the students involved in the incident were immediately identified and were provided support.

