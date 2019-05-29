If you see a garden or lawn edged by brightly painted bricks on the Southwest Side, those bricks might be stolen.
Someone took 205 student-painted bricks out of the Toki Middle School rain garden, bricks that were installed in the garden last year after being painted by the seventh-grade class, a tradition at the school.
Toki Middle School is located at 5606 Russett Road, northeast of the South Whitney Way and Raymond Road intersection.
The theft occurred sometime during the Memorial Day weekend, between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, according to seventh-grade math teacher Molly Wagner, who posted a message on the West Side Next Door website.
"We are hoping someone saw something or had some information regarding this," Wagner said.
"We would love for these to be returned, as they were hand-painted and cannot be replaced."
The painting tradition was planned again this year with the seventh-grade class, but now school officials can't be sure of the safety of the students' work.
"If you took them, please return them," Wagner said. "We would love to come to school one day and see them all safely returned, or, at the very least, understand what happened."
