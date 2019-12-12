Student found with facsimile handgun during theft probe at DeForest High School, police say

A student was found with a facsimile handgun during a theft probe at DeForest High School on Wednesday, the DeForest Police Department reported.
DeForest officers responded to the high school at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the request of school staff, who told police about the theft investigation, DeForest Police Chief James Olson said in a statement.
School officials had contacted two male students, 15 and 14, about the theft that occurred during school hours and on school property. During the school’s investigation, the 15-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a facsimile handgun that closely resembled a real gun, Olson said.
The high school was placed under a temporary “hold and secure” in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Olson said, adding that the gun was never displayed and no injuries were reported.
The 15-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center with charges for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds to be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Olson said.
Both boys also were issued municipal citations for theft, Olson said.
Olson called it an “isolated incident” and said there is no threat to the community.
