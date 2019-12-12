Student found with facsimile handgun during theft probe at DeForest High School, police say

A student was found with a facsimile handgun during a theft probe at DeForest High School on Wednesday, the DeForest Police Department reported.

DeForest officers responded to the high school at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the request of school staff, who told police about the theft investigation, DeForest Police Chief James Olson said in a statement.

School officials had contacted two male students, 15 and 14, about the theft that occurred during school hours and on school property. During the school’s investigation, the 15-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a facsimile handgun that closely resembled a real gun, Olson said.

The high school was placed under a temporary “hold and secure” in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Olson said, adding that the gun was never displayed and no injuries were reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 15-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center with charges for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds to be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Olson said.

Both boys also were issued municipal citations for theft, Olson said.