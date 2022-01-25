Student charged with disorderly conduct after 3 Middleton schools go into lockdown, police say

A 15-year-old Middleton High School student has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct after staff reported he had a gun, sending the high school and two other nearby schools into lockdown Monday afternoon, Middleton police said.
The student, initially reported to be a 16-year-old, was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and has tentatively been charged with disorderly conduct, based on statements made to a staff member which led the staff member to believe he may have had a weapon. The investigation is ongoing at this time, Middleton Police Department Captain Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.
At around 12:22 p.m. Monday, the Middleton High School resource officer was notified by a staff member that there was possibly a student with a gun at the school, and the school was put into lockdown as authorities searched for the student.
The 15-year-old boy from Middleton, who left the high school for most of the time it was on lockdown, was found about 45 minutes into the search, was taken into custody without incident. The student did not have a gun when he was arrested, nor was one found on campus, said Lt. Scott Moen.
The student's whereabouts while off campus are still under investigation Geiszler said.
The lockdown was lifted Monday afternoon and classes continued as normal after the student was taken into custody. Clark Street Community School and Kromrey Middle School were also put under full lockdown due to their proximity to the high school, district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said. Sauk Elementary School was put under a “building secure” status.
“The staff and students at Middleton High School, in partnership with our law enforcement partners should be commended for keeping our students and staff safe during this situation,” Superintendent Dana Monogue said in a statement Monday evening. “The high school will have extra student services staff members on hand to speak with any students who need it.”
A press conference tentatively scheduled for Monday by officials with the district was later canceled.
The incident is the latest involving students with guns at area schools. In December, an 18-year-old La Follette High School student was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun on campus. Weeks before, a Verona High School student was also arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.