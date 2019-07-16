A structure on Paulson road in the Town of Verona is on fire, and ten fire departments have responded, according to the Dane County 911 Center.
The 911 center received a call at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday from a car reporting that a house was on fire on the 7800 block of Paulson Road, according to the duty supervisor.
In addition to the Verona Fire Department, fire crews from Oregon, Fitchburg, the Town of Madison, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Monona, Maple Bluff, Belleville and Stoughton responded to the incident.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Fitchrona Emergency Medical Services and Mount Horeb Emergency Medical Services also responded.
As of 4:45 p.m., the duty supervisor did not have information on whether anyone was injured in the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.