Struck deer leads to fatal crash on I-94, authorities say

A crash with a deer on Interstate 94 in Dunn County led to a separate crash that killed an Eau Claire man early Saturday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Rufus P. Moore, 57, and Eric D. Moore, 55, both of Eau Claire, struck a deer with their SUV just after midnight on Saturday near Knapp. They then pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-94, Sgt. Robert Unruh said.
From there, the SUV reversed into the left lane, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, Unruh said. The crash killed Rufus Moore, and Eric Moore suffered minor injuries, Unruh said; neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, he said.
The driver of the truck, Jenine Barnes, 51, was uninjured, Unruh said.
The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-94 for about four hours.
Photos: Looking back at deadly 100-car pileup on foggy interstate in 2008
I-90 Vehicles
Emergency vehicles, cars and people fill I-90 after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 near Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Vehicle Flip
A State Patrol Officer speaks to people next to their vehicle that turned over in an accident on the west bond lane of I-90, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis. Multiple cars and trucks in different sections of I-90 East and West lanes collided due to dense fog.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Tire.jpg
A tire rests in the I-90 East bound lane after a multiple car accident due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Standing
People stand around on I-90 in dense fog after multiple accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes shut down traffic, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Semi Car
A car sits near a semi-truck after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in near Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Raymod
Carrie Raymond suffered a mild concussion and was carried off to an ambulance after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Person
A person is assited by emergency personnel after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Patrol Bus
A State Patrol officer walks off of the Madison city bus provided for people who after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Help
Rescue workers help a women hurt in a multiple car accident on I-90 in the west bound that occured during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Firefighter
A firefighter walks down I-90 east bound after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Cell Phone
One man, left talks on a cell phone as a nothing looks a damage on a car after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Trooper
State Trooper L.C. Block, center right, holds the hands of Carter Raymond far right and his cousin Kyle Czarnik as Kyle's mother Andrea Thorngren holds her sons hand and walk away from the Multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison in dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Patrol Officer
A State Patrol Officer walks pass a semi-truck involved in a multiple car accident due to dense fog on I-90 East bound near Madison, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Car Side
State Patrol officers survey the damage on a vehicle after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
I-90 Bus
R.J. Callaway, back to camera, helps people onto a Madison city bus to get out of the cold after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Leah L. Jones
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.