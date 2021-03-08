Strip club closed after repeated gunfire

A strip club in rural Dane County voluntarily shut down Sunday after shots were fired outside the business three times in the space of a week, including one incident in which a man allegedly fired on the building from his pickup truck.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired outside Club Bristol, 7653 Highway N in the town of Bristol, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, when some of the 16 to 18 rounds that were fired hit a car that had people in it, according to town chairman Gerald Derr. Four days earlier a highly intoxicated man reportedly fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the building, and three days before that shots were fired in or near the business' parking lot.

Derr said that after the first shooting in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, he met with the owners of the club to go over security. The town of Bristol board has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to consider suspending the club's liquor and adult entertainment licenses and reviewing its lighting and security measures, Derr said.

"We're not turning this town into Tombstone. Period," Derr said. "Everything's going to be on the table."