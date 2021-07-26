 Skip to main content
String of residential burglaries on Southwest Side tentatively linked, police say
String of residential burglaries on Southwest Side tentatively linked, police say

Madison police have tentatively linked a string of residential robberies that took place on the Southwest Side between Wednesday and Thursday. 

Several residents reported burglaries in the 5400 block of Dorsett Drive and the 5200 block of Hammersley Road between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, and four cases appear to be linked, Madison Police spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement. 

Some residents said they had bicycles stolen, which were later recovered and other residents said there was minor property damage due to forced entry into the homes but no items were stolen, Schmitgen said. 

At this time, there are no identified suspects in any of the cases, Schmitgen said. 

 

