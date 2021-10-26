 Skip to main content
String of bike thefts hits Downtown parking garages, police say
Racks of refurbished bikes, available for purchase, are displayed in the window of Madison Bicycle Center.

Over a dozen people have had their bikes stolen from Downtown apartment parking garages, Madison police said. 

The bikes have had their locks broken and a variety of bikes have been stolen, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement. Police are specifically trying to locate a trike bike stolen from a disabled woman, Reitmeier said. The bike is an Ice Adventure Trike Bike with a mid-drive power motor, black seat and two bags mounted on the rear. 

A photo of a trike bike stolen from a disabled woman in a series of Downtown bike thefts.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

