String of bike thefts hits Downtown parking garages, police say

Over a dozen people have had their bikes stolen from Downtown apartment parking garages, Madison police said.
The bikes have had their locks broken and a variety of bikes have been stolen, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement. Police are specifically trying to locate a trike bike stolen from a disabled woman, Reitmeier said. The bike is an Ice Adventure Trike Bike with a mid-drive power motor, black seat and two bags mounted on the rear.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.