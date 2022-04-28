 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHIPPEWA FALLS | GIRL, 10, SLAIN

Strangulation, blunt force killed 10-year-old Lily Peters, coroner says

Lily

A memorial has been established outside Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls, where Lily Peters attended school.

 PARKER REED, THE (CHIPPEWA) HERALD

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a coroner said Thursday.

Lily Peters

Peters

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Iliana "Lily" Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment.

Peters disappeared Sunday night while walking home from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered Monday morning on a walking trail.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Peters' death. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the boy punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. Newell said during a bond hearing that the boy intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go."

A judge has set $1 million cash bond for him.

