A Stoughton woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated after causing a fiery rollover crash Tuesday night on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. when a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Doreen B. Larson, 56, that was heading south on Highway 51 struck the rear of a 2012 Chevy Traverse that was waiting to turn eastbound on Exchange Street, Sgt. Brenda Reinen said in a statement.
The Acadia rolled onto its passenger side and the engine started on fire, with officers and passersby able to remove Larson from the vehicle, Reinen said.
Larson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and the unidentified driver of the Traverse also was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, Reinen said.
Larson was cited for inattentive driving, along with the OWI, Reinen said.
Highway 51 was closed for about 90 minutes due to the crash.