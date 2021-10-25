Stoughton stabbing homicide trial begins, self-defense and insanity plea at play

Nearly four years after he was charged with killing a longtime friend, a jury is hearing testimony in the trial of Ted Bruno, who admits he stabbed his friend multiple times at a Stoughton home but says he did so in self-defense.
Bruno, 53, was charged on Nov. 30, 2017, with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Kim M. Gaida, 46, three days earlier at Gaida's home on Felland Street in Stoughton, where Bruno was also living.
Bruno has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and maintains he acted in self-defense. His potentially two-phase trial will first determine whether Bruno is guilty of the crime. If he is found guilty, the jury will hear evidence to determine whether Bruno lacked the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of what he did or conform his behavior to the law.
"Some homicides are charged after we have years of DNA evidence and video surveillance and we figure out who the suspect is," Deputy District Attorney William Brown told jurors. "That's not this case. Mr. Bruno was standing outside. You'll hear in this case, he largely admitted to doing it."
An autopsy found Gaida was stabbed between 24 and 30 times, Brown said.
That's true, Bruno's attorney, Eric Schulenburg, told jurors. But he said Bruno stabbed Gaida to death because "he thought it was kill or be killed."
Instead of running, Schulenburg said, Bruno called 911, then sent a text message to Gaida's ex-wife, Tracy Oliver, telling her that he had stabbed Gaida because Gaida had attacked him.
Oliver testified she and Gaida were married for 10 years, but by November 2017 they had been separated for eight months. Gaida stayed at the Felland Street home, but without a job and a mortgage that was $1,500 per month, Gaida had taken in roommates to help make ends meet.
Scott Chazan, a good friend of Gaida, was among the last to see Gaida alive. He testified Gaida called him and asked him for a ride to Radio Shack in Stoughton to get parts for his stereo.
Initially that day, Gaida seemed annoyed at Bruno, but told Chazan, "We're just like brothers." They were gone less than a half-hour when Chazan dropped Gaida back at home.
Gaida's neighbor, Gary Gehrke, said Gaida stopped over soon after that. They chatted a bit about Gaida's stereo and about some components Gehrke had that Gaida might buy. Then Gaida left, he said, to talk to Bruno. Not long after, an ambulance and police showed up at Gaida's house, Gehrke said.
Officers testified they found Gaida dead in a hallway and the living room in shambles. A knife lay on the floor near Gaida, and the handle from another knife was close to his body. That knife's blade was broken off in Gaida's neck, and the tip of that blade, also broken off, was embedded in his sternum, Detective Allen Adams testified.
In his opening statement, Schulenburg said on the day of the homicide, Gaida asked Bruno to give him $2,500 so Gaida could buy a Jeep. Bruno declined and said Gaida could use Bruno's van if he needed a vehicle.
Later, Gaida asked Bruno again about the Jeep, then waved some mail in Bruno's face. Bruno turned back to the refrigerator, and Gaida, brandishing a knife, then said, "I'm going to kill you." Gaida thrust the knife at Bruno and stabbed him in the abdomen, but not deeply, Schulenburg said.
Bruno tried to run, Schulenburg said, tipping over kitchen and living room furniture to block Gaida, then came back to the kitchen and got a knife, which he used to stab Gaida.
Brown said Bruno later told police a lot about "wires from some sort of radio device" that Gaida had.
"Mr. Bruno grew increasingly agitated about this and it eventually led to the stabbing," Brown said. Bruno also told police, Brown said, "there were video cameras being put in people's eyes, there were microchips that were going into your bloodstream that would cause things to happen — things that caused the police to have some pause about things that were being said but perhaps provided some context to how this all occurred when Kim Gaida walked into the house that day with some radio equipment."
Bruno's case faced several delays after he was charged, including his difficulty finding an attorney, competency rulings and litigation about whether Bruno could be compelled to involuntarily take medication. Eventually, a trial was set for May 2020 but then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down jury trials for more than a year. Bruno has remained in custody on cash bail since his arrest.
