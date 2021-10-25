Stoughton stabbing homicide trial begins, self-defense and insanity plea at play

In his opening statement, Schulenburg said on the day of the homicide, Gaida asked Bruno to give him $2,500 so Gaida could buy a Jeep. Bruno declined and said Gaida could use Bruno's van if he needed a vehicle.

Later, Gaida asked Bruno again about the Jeep, then waved some mail in Bruno's face. Bruno turned back to the refrigerator, and Gaida, brandishing a knife, then said, "I'm going to kill you." Gaida thrust the knife at Bruno and stabbed him in the abdomen, but not deeply, Schulenburg said.

Bruno tried to run, Schulenburg said, tipping over kitchen and living room furniture to block Gaida, then came back to the kitchen and got a knife, which he used to stab Gaida.

Brown said Bruno later told police a lot about "wires from some sort of radio device" that Gaida had.

"Mr. Bruno grew increasingly agitated about this and it eventually led to the stabbing," Brown said. Bruno also told police, Brown said, "there were video cameras being put in people's eyes, there were microchips that were going into your bloodstream that would cause things to happen — things that caused the police to have some pause about things that were being said but perhaps provided some context to how this all occurred when Kim Gaida walked into the house that day with some radio equipment."