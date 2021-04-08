Stoughton police investigating shooting after apparent road rage incident, 2 homes hit

Stoughton police are investigating shots fired Thursday morning after an apparent road rage incident in which two homes were hit.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 8:50 a.m., Stoughton police Chief Gregory Leck said. A preliminary investigation found a road rage incident on the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue led the shots fired.

It is believed three shots were fired from a handgun by the only occupant of the suspect car towards a car in front of it. The shooter then fled the scene in the car. Leck said the handgun was recovered by officers and the shooter has been identified but not yet arrested.

The car that was shot at was not hit, and there were no injuries reported.

The shots hit two homes on the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. No one was injured in the homes that were hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

