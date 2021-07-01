Stoughton police: Attempted purse robbery turns into high-speed pursuit

An attempted purse robbery Thursday morning outside the Stoughton Walmart turned into a high-speed chase until police stopped pursuing the suspects as they approached Madison, the Stoughton Police Department said.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. about an attempted strong armed robbery at the Walmart Supercenter off Highway 51. A man wearing a ski mask got out of a stolen vehicle and tried to wrestle away a purse from a 65-year-old woman, police said.
The man failed to steal the purse, according to police, and got back into the 2018 Toyota Camry that was being driven by a woman.
Oregon police spotted the car on Highway 14 headed north toward Madison and attempted to stop it, police said. But the vehicle fled at over 100 mph, and the pursuit was ended near Lacy Road, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department at 608-873-3374.
