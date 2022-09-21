 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stoughton man killed in crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

Police lights

A Stoughton man was killed in a crash into a tree in Rock County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

At about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Edgerton fire and EMS personnel were sent to a crash on North Casey Road less than a mile north of West Highway M in the town of Porter, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The investigation determined that a 2021 Ford Ranger was northbound on North Casey Road when it drifted across the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree, Thompson said.

The 61-year-old driver, who was wearing his seat belt, had to be removed by deputies, who immediately began performing CPR. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thompson said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Officer after an autopsy in Madison, Thompson said.

People are also reading…

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics