Stoughton man killed in crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

A Stoughton man was killed in a crash into a tree in Rock County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

At about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Edgerton fire and EMS personnel were sent to a crash on North Casey Road less than a mile north of West Highway M in the town of Porter, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a 2021 Ford Ranger was northbound on North Casey Road when it drifted across the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree, Thompson said.

The 61-year-old driver, who was wearing his seat belt, had to be removed by deputies, who immediately began performing CPR. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thompson said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Officer after an autopsy in Madison, Thompson said.

The crash remains under investigation.