Stoughton man faces 5th OWI after officer sees him driving car missing most of tire, McFarland police say

A Stoughton man faces his fifth OWI after an officer saw him driving a car missing most of one tire early Sunday morning, McFarland police reported.

At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a McFarland officer saw a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 51 near Farwell Street that appeared to be driving with a flat tire. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the most of the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire was missing and it was mostly driving on the rim, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

The driver, Brian Lysne, 57, showed signs of impairment while speaking with the officer and after putting Lysne through field sobriety tests, the officer arrested him for OWI, Chapin said.

Lysne, who has four OWI convictions, was taken to the Dane County Jail, and additional charges of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and possession of an illegally obtained prescription are being referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for review as well, Chapin said.

