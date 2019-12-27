You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stoughton man arrested for 11th OWI after hit-and-run crash, police say

Stoughton man arrested for 11th OWI after hit-and-run crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce T. Henningfield booking photo

Bruce T. Henningfield.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Stoughton man was arrested for his 11th of operating while intoxicated offense after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night, Stoughton police reported.

Bruce T. Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, police said in a statement.

Henningfield crashed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and left the scene, with a witness notifying police and following Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.

Officers stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics