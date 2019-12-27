Stoughton man arrested for 11th OWI after hit-and-run crash, police say

A Stoughton man was arrested for his 11th of operating while intoxicated offense after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night, Stoughton police reported.
Bruce T. Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, police said in a statement.
Henningfield crashed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and left the scene, with a witness notifying police and following Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.
Officers stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, police said.
