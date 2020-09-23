Stolen wallet leads to 4 arrests, crash of stolen Lexus, more charges to come, Sun Prairie police say

A report of a stolen wallet led to the arrest of four males on Tuesday, one after crashing a stolen Lexus, Sun Prairie police reported.
The events began with the stolen wallet report at 9:49 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St. The officer who responded was told the vehicle that was involved was a silver Lexus reported stolen out of Middleton, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.
Based on information received by the investigating officer, the Lexus was located by another Sun Prairie officer in the East Towne Mall parking lot. That officer pulled behind the Lexus, whose driver then backed into the officer’s squad, causing minor damage, then fled the scene, Konopacki said.
The officer stayed in the parking lot and three males who matched the description of the suspects in the wallet theft exited the mall. When the officer attempted to contact the trio, they fled on foot, to be arrested with the help of Madison police a short time later near East Towne Mall, Konopacki said.
One of the three had a handgun, Konopacki said.
About an hour later, the Lexus driver was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the East Towne lot, almost striking a pedestrian before crashing into a tree near the intersection of Thierer Road and East Towne Boulevard. The driver then fled on foot and was caught a short time later by Madison and Sun Prairie officers.
The driver, Damion Trujillo-Kolman, 17, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of reckless driving, hit-and-run property damage and felony bail jumping.
Isiah Ali, 19, Codey Williamson, 17, and a 15-year-old all were arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest.
Konopacki called it “a very active and fluid investigation” and said more criminal charges are coming.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
