The other three vehicles stolen overnight Wednesday into Thursday last week in Rock County have been recovered, authorities reported.

Four vehicles were stolen and another was nearly stolen in just a few hours when owners left them unlocked with the keys inside, and only one was recovered in quick order.

On Sunday about 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a cornfield off of North Wilder Road after the property owner discovered one of the three stolen vehicles, and shortly after 4 p.m., another property owner discovered the other two stolen vehicles in a field off of Casey Road, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The vehicles in both locations were well hidden and undetectable from passing motorists, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both sites are in the town of Porter.

