A stolen vehicle was used in stealing another vehicle in Lodi on Friday morning, and both were later recovered, Lodi police reported.

At about 4:40 a.m. Friday, a 2005 Hyundai Tucson was stolen in Lodi while it was running unattended to warm up, Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a second vehicle was in Lodi when the Hyundai was stolen, and that vehicle also was reported stolen from Beloit, Smith said.

Later Friday morning, Beloit police recovered the vehicle stolen in Beloit and were involved in a pursuit of the Hyundai during which they saw what appeared to be several young people in the Hyundai. The pursuit was ended and the Hyundai was recovered unoccupied on Saturday by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Smith said.

Several personal items were missing from the Hyundai when it was recovered, Smith said, adding that no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

