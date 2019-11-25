A stolen vehicle was recovered and a teen arrested after a police pursuit early Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident began when a Dane County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a gray 2018 Dodge Durango stolen Friday in Madison as it traveled on Highway 151 just south of Nelson Road, Lt. Matt Karls reported.
The driver failed to stop and the ensuing pursuit traveled 1.9 miles and reached speeds of 74 miles per hour before the 16-year old male driver from Madison stopped the vehicle and was arrested on an absconder warrant, felony eluding, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Karls said.
The driver was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, and two boys, 15 and 14, who were passengers were released to their parents, Karls said.
