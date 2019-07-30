A stolen SUV crashed into the rear of a school bus on Madison's North Side Monday afternoon, with the 17-year-old driver found and arrested at a gas station.
Damontae Tillman was tentatively charged with auto theft, felony bail jumping, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and hit and run, Madison police said.
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in front of Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Road.
"A child was just getting off the bus when the bus was struck from behind by the stolen SUV," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The bus driver, who was behind the wheel, saw the SUV speed away," DeSpain said. "The child and driver were not injured."
The SUV was in the company of another vehicle, a Chevy Impala. A witness said both were going fast through the neighborhood as they headed toward School Road.
"The driver of the Impala soon rammed into a Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of Northport Drive and Northridge Terrace," DeSpain said.
"Just like the SUV crash, the driver of the Impala didn't stop, and the Jetta had to be towed," he said. The driver wasn't injured.
Both the SUV and Impala were found by police, parked at a Northport Drive gas station.
Tillman was still in the area and was arrested. The 16-year-old driver of the Impala is still being looked for.
"In Tillman's pockets were many items belong to the SUV owner, including driver's license, credit cards, etc.," DeSpain said. "The victim had been washing clothes at a laundry earlier in the afternoon, and believed she accidentally dropped her keys in the parking lot."