Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN...ILLINOIS... BARABOO RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY FOX RIVER AT PRINCETON AFFECTING GREEN LAKE COUNTY CEDAR CREEK AT CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY EAST BRANCH PECATONICA RIVER NEAR BLANCHARDVILLE AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY FOX RIVER AT WAUKESHA AFFECTING WAUKESHA COUNTY FOX RIVER AT BURLINGTON AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY MILWAUKEE RIVER NEAR CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER AT DARLINGTON AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER AT MARTINTOWN AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY ROOT RIVER CANAL AT RAYMOND AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY SHEBOYGAN RIVER AT SHEBOYGAN AFFECTING SHEBOYGAN COUNTY SUGAR RIVER AT BRODHEAD AFFECTING WINNEBAGO...GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN...ILLINOIS... BARABOO RIVER NEAR BARABOO AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY SOUTH BRANCH ROCK RIVER AT WAUPUN AFFECTING FOND DU LAC COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT JEFFERSON AFFECTING JEFFERSON COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT FORT ATKINSON AFFECTING JEFFERSON COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT AFTON AFFECTING WINNEBAGO AND ROCK COUNTIES FOX RIVER NEAR BERLIN AFFECTING GREEN LAKE COUNTY BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY FOX RIVER NEAR NEW MUNSTER AFFECTING LAKE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES MILWAUKEE RIVER AT SAUKVILLE AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY SPRING CREEK AT LODI AFFECTING COLUMBIA COUNTY SUGAR RIVER AT ALBANY AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE. * AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING...NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE. * FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION THOUGH THE RIVER LEVELS ARE CURRENTLY FALLING. && RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH. (STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES - FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM... LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME FRI SAT SUN MON MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.50 11 AM 03/15 NOT A FORECAST POINT - HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE - OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE - STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE - THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN - 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS MAZOMANIE 11.67 01 AM 03/15 -0.54 ..NOT AVAILABLE.. BELOW IS THE LATEST PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR INCREMENTS FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE DAILY - IN THE MORNING AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR 48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER. MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON FRI MAR 15 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM FRI MAR 15 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN FRI MAR 15 0.00 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM SUN MAR 17 0.00 &&