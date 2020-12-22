Stolen Prius totaled during early morning street race, Madison police say

A stolen Toyota Prius ended up totaled in the backyard of a Southwest Side home early Monday morning following a street race with another vehicle, Madison police said.

A caller reported seeing a white Prius and blue SUV racing each other on McKee Road around 3:15 a.m. Monday, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement Tuesday. The driver of the SUV cut off the smaller Prius, causing the Toyota to veer across the road, jump the median and crash through a fence into the backyard of a house on an adjacent street, Grigg said.

The driver of the Prius fled the crash scene in the 6400 block of Toribrooke Lane and got into the blue SUV, he said.

The Prius had been "very recently stolen" from Randolph Drive on the Far West Side, Grigg said.

