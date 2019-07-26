An incident that started quietly enough when paramedics were called about two men slumped down in a Mercedes quickly turned into dangerous situation, the driver using the car as a battering ram before eventually getting chased down and arrested at gunpoint.
Damonioius Falls, 18, Madison, was tentatively charged with auto theft, three counts of recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, eluding, possession of stolen property and being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm.
The passenger in the stolen Mercedes, Kishaun Brooks,17, Fitchburg, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in a stolen car and possession of marijuana.
It all happened on the West Side, starting in the parking lot of the AmericInn Hotel, 516 Grand Canyon Drive, at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
"As the Madison Fire Department paramedics pulled an ambulance in front of the Mercedes, they were immediately advised by police to step away," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The car's license plate had been run and it turned out the car was stolen."
The $100,000 car was between two parked cars, so with the ambulance blocking its way, it had nowhere to go, supposedly.
"Officers arrived to order the suspects out of the car, at gunpoint," DeSpain said. "The driver (Falls) ignored the order, started the Mercedes and began using it like a bumper car, smashing into the parked cars and the ambulance."
Even though the luxury car was trashed, it was driveable, and Falls was able to maneuver out of the blockade and into the street.
The officers were out of their squad cars so they couldn't follow immediately, but many witnesses were calling 911 to say where the Mercedes was, as it lost parts in the street, heading toward West Towne Mall on Mineral Point Road.
"It would soon become inoperable when the car hit another parked car on High Point Road," DeSpain said. "This caused a wheel to come off."
The two suspects got out of the car and started running, near a movie theater and area apartment buildings.
"Several citizens, including a retired police lieutenant in his 70s, took action," DeSpain said. "Some detained the passenger while Falls continued to run."
A citizen kept chasing after Falls until Falls fell down an embankment, with a stolen 9mm handgun falling out of his pocket.
"The suspect pointed the firearm at the citizen to try to keep him back," DeSpain said. "At about the same time, an officer confronted the armed suspect, ordering him to drop the gun."
Falls did so, ending the very dangerous and fluid situation.
Police found six garage door openers, car keys, two wallets and burglary tools in the stolen Mercedes.
