A stolen 2017 Jaguar F-Pace was tracked using its GPS technology, enabling police eventually to arrest two of the three suspects Thursday afternoon, with some citizen help, Madison police reported.
Dispatchers inside the Dane County's Public Safety Communications center tracked the Jaguar stolen in the town of Middleton using its GPS and relayed its movements to Madison police, Dane County deputies, and State Patrol troopers as they followed the car at various times as it moved from the West District to the North District, Madison police public information officer said in a statement.
The car crashed into a mailbox near a dead end on Knutson Drive, the three men ran from it and area residents provided officers their direction of travel, DeSpain said.
A perimeter was established and police dogs were sent into a wooded and marshy area, where two suspects were found hiding in tall grass and taken into custody at gunpoint, DeSpain said, adding that a third suspect remains at large.
Shawndale K. James, 22, of Beloit, was arrested on tentative charges of for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, reckless driving and operating without a valid license, while Devante C. Anthony, 22, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and a parole violation, police said.
