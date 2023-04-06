A stolen handgun was found in a felon’s arrest for a third offense OWI early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers pulled over Tyree D. Brock-Tolbert, 33, at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Paterson Street around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. No reason was given for the traffic stop.

Brock-Tolbert showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before driving, Fryer said.

The stolen gun was found under a floor mat in a search of the vehicle, Fryer said.

Brock-Tolbert was arrested on tentative charges of third-offense OWI, being a felon in possession of a gun, possessing a stolen gun and going armed while intoxicated, Fryer said, adding that Brock-Tolbert was out on a signature bond on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.