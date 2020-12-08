 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen handgun found in diaper bag after traffic stop on West Side, Madison police say
alert

Stolen handgun found in diaper bag after traffic stop on West Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin L. Canady Jr. booking photo
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A stolen handgun was found in a diaper bag after a traffic stop on the West Side Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident began shortly before 10:15 a.m. when an officer clocked a car going 21 miles per hour over the speed limit on North Whitney Way, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, Kevin L. Canady Jr., 18, of Madison, had two passengers with him, including an infant. In addition to the gun in the diaper bag, officers confiscated 22 packages containing nearly 74 grams of marijuana, a scale, and $2,000, DeSpain said.

In addition to a speeding ticket, Canady is facing numerous tentative charges, DeSpain said.

$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics