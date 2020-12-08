Stolen handgun found in diaper bag after traffic stop on West Side, Madison police say

A stolen handgun was found in a diaper bag after a traffic stop on the West Side Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident began shortly before 10:15 a.m. when an officer clocked a car going 21 miles per hour over the speed limit on North Whitney Way, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The driver, Kevin L. Canady Jr., 18, of Madison, had two passengers with him, including an infant. In addition to the gun in the diaper bag, officers confiscated 22 packages containing nearly 74 grams of marijuana, a scale, and $2,000, DeSpain said.
In addition to a speeding ticket, Canady is facing numerous tentative charges, DeSpain said.
