Stolen gun, drugs seized when fugitive arrested in Monona, authorities say

A stolen gun and drugs were seized when a fugitive was arrested in Monona on Friday, authorities reported on Monday.

Kolby Smith, 24, was wanted on multiple warrants from various jurisdictions with charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a parole violation and battery, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Marcus Collins said in a statement.

On Oct. 28, members of the Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Beloit police attempted to arrest Smith at a car wash in Beloit, but Smith got into a vehicle and fled at high speed. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned, Collins said.

On Friday, Task Force members found Smith at a Madison hotel where he was believed to be staying under an alias, and he was spotted leaving the lobby for the parking lot. Smith spotted members of the Task Force in the lot and led authorities on a foot chase, Collins said.

Task Force members and Fitchburg police arrested him without further incident in a business parking lot near the 4400 block of East Broadway Service Road near Monona, Collins said.

Authorities also seized a stolen 9mm Glock handgun, 851.6 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of an unknown powder on the bed in the room Smith was staying in under an alias, Collins said.

Smith was booked into the Dane County Jail on his outstanding warrants and new tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding, Collins said.

The Task Force in this arrest was comprised of officers from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Verona Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.