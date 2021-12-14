Stolen car recovered on South Side with holes from bullet that also hit residence, Madison police say

A stolen car was recovered on the South Side on Monday with holes in it from a bullet that also hit a residence, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive on a report of a stolen car. Police contacted a man who told them that while he was walking to his friend's car in the parking lot, he observed a person stealing his friend's car, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.
The man told officers that he yelled at the person as he drove off in the car, backing into a neighbor's car and then hitting the neighbor's garage, Hannah said.
The man told officers that he threw something at the car when it was fleeing, Hannah said.
Officers contacted neighbors who told them they heard a gunshot at the time of the incident, Hannah said.
Police located the stolen car unoccupied at McDivitt Road and Todd Drive, not far from where it was stolen. The car had a bullet hole through the front driver's side window that exited the passenger door panel and ultimately struck the door of an occupied residence. The bullet did not go through the door of the residence, so investigators were able to recover the bullet, Hannah said.
A police dog was brought in, but officers were unable to locate the suspect, Hannah said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.