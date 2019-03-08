Madison Police Chief Mike Koval is imploring residents to lock their cars and take the keys, after February auto theft statistics showed a 41 percent increase over February 2018.
"C'mon Madison, we can do better," Koval said in his daily blog on Thursday. "The most telling statistic of the month is one that is all too frequent."
Police took in 38 reports of stolen vehicles in February compared to 27 in February 2018, with 33 of the vehicles having the keys inside, including 11 that were unlocked and running.
"Stolen auto incidents have occurred at all times of the day, but have been concentrated during overnight hours," Koval said. "Two vehicles were taken in residential burglaries."
So far in 2019, 86 vehicles have been stolen in Madison, a 15 percent increase over the 75 stolen autos the first two months of 2018.
Almost a third (13) of the February auto thefts happened in the East District of the city, with nine thefts in the West District, six in the Central District, four each in the South and Midtown Districts and two in the North District.
There's also been an uptick in vehicles being burglarized while parked in underground garages.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said criminals are getting into the underground parking garages, then breaking car windows to steal items from inside.
"Crime analysts have found nearly 25 similar cases since the first of the year, with most being reported between Friday nights and Sunday morning," DeSpain said.
The number of robberies reported in Madison in February also was up considerably, with the 21 robberies this year a 50 percent increase over the 14 robberies reported in February of 2018.
Year to date, 46 robberies have been reported in Madison in January and February, an 18.5 percent increase over the five-year average.
"Our numbers indicate 43 percent of the robberies have occurred between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the most prominent days for robberies committed are Sundays (11), Tuesdays and Wednesdays (9 each) and Mondays (8)," Koval said.
