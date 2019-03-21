Try 3 months for $3

A teen girl escaped injury but not arrest Wednesday when the stolen car she had been driving ended up teetering on a rock embankment on the Far West Side, the girl fleeing but getting caught by a police dog a short distance away.

The 15-year-old Madison girl was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, Madison police said.

Falko

Madison Police dog Falko with partner Police Officer Sarah Boespflug.

The car, a 2013 Chrysler 200, had been reported stolen from a downtown parking ramp Tuesday afternoon.

"On Wednesday, witnesses called police after the stolen car rolled backwards in a parking lot in the 9300 block of Old Sauk Road," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The car went partially over a rock embankment and stopped precariously, balancing on its undercarriage, with the front wheels lifted off the backtop and the rear of the car hanging over a 12-foot drop," DeSpain said.

The girl was able to get out of the car and run away, but police dog Falko followed her track and found the girl hiding behind a building in the 600 block of Bear Claw Way.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

