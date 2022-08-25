 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stolen bikes, ATV recovered from East Side campsite

  • 0

Police arrested two people Thursday and recovered multiple stolen bikes and other vehicles from a campsite on Madison’s East Side.

The joint operation involving Madison and UW-Madison police departments began with tips that stolen items and people wanted on warrants were located in the 4700 block of Lien Road behind East Towne Mall, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers searched the area around 7 a.m. Thursday and found “high end” bicycles, electric bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV. The ATV was reported stolen from Sun Prairie two weeks ago, and one of the electronic bikes was reported stolen from Florida.

Police arrested two men on outstanding warrants related to burglar and theft.

Detectives have returned some items to their owners and are trying to track down others.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics