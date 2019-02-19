Jackson Kelly, a Stevens Point Area Public School District student and noted athlete, is missing, according to police, the Stevens Point Journal reported.
Kelly was last seen at his home about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing at 6 a.m. Monday. He didn’t show up for school Monday morning.
Police believe Kelly left of his own free will and believe he is not in any danger, Plover Police Chief Dan Ault told the paper. Because Kelly is 18, he has a right to leave and go where he wants, Ault said.
Jackson was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Valley Football Association-West conference last fall, has committed to playing football next year at Division 1 Illinois State, the paper said.
Kelly is reported to be 6-foot-1 and about 220 pounds with a muscular build, blue eyes and curly, shoulder-length dark blonde hair. He is believed to be driving a burgundy 2008 Honda Accord sedan with license plate 905-ZHD. The vehicle has SPASH Football, SPASH Baseball and Plover Black Sox stickers in the back window. The window also has a yellow smiley face and an American Flag sticker.