The steeple and bell tower of a 127-year-old church in Mazomanie burned down early Sunday morning during a thunderstorm.
The fire at United Church of Christ occurred around 2:50 a.m., and firefighters were able to extinguish it shortly after, Dane County Dispatch said. No one was injured.
Pastor Denise Cole said her church was not able to hold services Sunday morning, and is currently looking for somewhere else in the Mazomanie community to hold services while repairs are made.
In addition to the bell tower and steeple being destroyed, the church also sustained water damage, Cole said.
Cole said it was likely that the fire was started by lightning, but officials have not confirmed a cause at this point. A neighbor whose house is next door to the church was awoken by thunder from lightning strike at around 1:52 a.m., Cole said.
Just after 3 a.m., Cole got a call that her church was on fire.
When Cole drove to the site with her husband, she could see visible flames coming out the top of the steeple as rain poured down outside.
Dane County Dispatch said the Mazomanie and Black Earth Fire Departments responded to the incident.
Cole said while she wanted to run away from the fire to stay safe, the firefighters helped save her church.
"At this point I’m still just so humbled by the firefighters," Cole said. "They’re on ladders all the way up to the top of the steeple with hoses."
The United Church of Christ congregation is more than 150 years old. Their first building was constructed in 1871, but burnt down in 1891. The church that is standing there now was built in 1892, Cole said.
The current congregation is around 45 to 60 people, and around 20 to 25 people attend on any given Sunday, Cole said.
Cole said she is thankful that firefighters were able to contain the flames so it didn't spread to the rest of the building. She is unsure of the total cost of the damages, but said the church does have insurance.
"I could see ... that the sanctuary, which is the bulk of our building, was still in tact," Cole said. "This is going to be okay."