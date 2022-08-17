 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State troopers arrest Janesville man for 5th OWI after fight on interstate

State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 29-year-old Janesville man for his 5th OWI after a fight on the interstate late Tuesday afternoon.

 WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

State troopers arrested a Janesville man for his fifth OWI after a fight along I-39/90 near the Dane County- Rock County border late Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a report of a fight among several people on the northbound interstate near the county border, the State Patrol said in a news release. The troopers separated the parties and noticed signs of impairment from the driver, Taylor Allen Rodriguez, 29, who refused to conduct sobriety tests.

Rodriguez was arrested for his fifth OWI. No further information was immediately available.

