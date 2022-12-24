State trooper suffers non-life-threatening injuries in rear-end crash on I-90/94

A Wisconsin State Trooper is hurt following an early Saturday morning collision when another driver lost control and rear-ended their squad car.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a pickup truck driver lost control while driving on Interstate 90/94 and slid sideways into the back of the State Patrol squad car, where an officer was actively responding to a crash near Wisconsin Dells, a statement from the State Patrol said. The pickup truck then rolled into the median after striking the squad car.

The State Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance; the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, the statement said. The back end of squad car has significant damage, the statement added.

Weather played a role in the crash, the statement said. Friday was bitterly cold, with temperatures in the negatives and wind chills reaching 30 below. Snow was drifting and blowing on the Interstate at the time of the crash, the statement said.

