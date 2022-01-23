State trooper injured after cruiser struck in Columbia County, authorities say

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol suffered non-life threatening injuries after his cruiser was rear-ended by a passing motorist on Interstate 39-90-94 in Columbia County Sunday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. near Poynette while the trooper was inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, the State Patrol said on social media. The driver of an incoming Honda Pilot lost control of the car and hit the parked cruiser. The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured, the State Patrol said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.