State to pay $50,000 to former WERC attorney who sued over dismissal

The state of Wisconsin will pay $50,000 to a former Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission staff attorney to settle her lawsuit against the commission's chairman over his alleged disagreement with her politics, which she claimed led to her dismissal.
The money, which does not include attorney fees and expenses that could add another $50,000, will be paid to Danielle Carne, who worked for WERC and two other state agencies from 2006 until her layoff from WERC in 2017. The payment settles her lawsuit against WERC chairman James J. Daley.
Carne sued Daley last year alleging he had told another commissioner that he didn't trust Carne because of her "lefty" politics and said WERC commissioners needed to find a way to get rid of her. The lawsuit alleged Daley barely spoke to Carne and reduced the number of cases assigned to her until her job was eliminated.
The case had been scheduled to go to a jury trial next week before U.S. District Judge William Conley. According to court documents, the state made the offer to Carne on Jan. 17, and her lawyer, Paul Kinne, informed the court Tuesday that she was accepting the offer.
Kinne said Carne has since opened Carne Dispute Resolution, a nationwide mediation and arbitration practice.
Carne alleged Daley knew she had drafted a memo critical of 2015 legislation supported by then-Gov. Scott Walker that significantly curtailed civil service protections for state workers.
"Daley's conduct illustrates the attitude, widely held by members of the Walker administration, that Wisconsin's civil service system was an inconvenient obstacle," Kinne said. "What remained in place of the system was then flaunted by Daley when he chose to eliminate Carne's position, because he knew her memo had challenged the prior civil service changes and he viewed her as a political threat. In doing so, Daley was doing exactly what a civil service system is designed to prevent — he exerted direct political influence over a public employment position that is supposed to be sheltered from such influence."
Carne said in a statement that Daley's conduct was "too egregious to overlook, particularly considering that he is at the helm of the agency that administers Wisconsin's state civil service law and its public and private sector labor relations laws."
Daley said Wednesday that three of the four claims brought by Carne were dismissed by Conley, including what Daley called "the baseless allegation relating to her memo."
He said Carne was laid off not because of her political beliefs but because WERC's workload did not warrant the staff levels in place at the time, "a fact demonstrated by Carne's desire to settle this matter instead of allowing an impartial jury to make a determination as to her claim."
"Our staff has many vocal liberals, all of whom I enjoy an excellent personal and professional relationship with," Daley said. "I am a strong advocate of the civil service protections in place for state employees and am proud of WERC's firmly-established neutrality which is well respected within the labor relations community."